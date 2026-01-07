Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Neurotechnology Shift: how next-generation wearables interface with the brain itself

By José M. Muñoz, Principal Investigator in Neurotechnology, IE University; University of California, Berkeley
Imagine you’re shopping for a dinner party this weekend and you spot some nice, but expensive, bottles of wine. You’re not sure if you can afford them, but before you can even open your banking app to check, a lightweight head-worn wearable has already registered the neural activity involved in your mental calculation. It transmits the data to your phone, which confirms that they’re within your budget.

In this scenario, you’d be using neurotechnology.

We’re increasingly accustomed to relying on consumer wearables like smartwatches and fitness apps that measure and assess…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
