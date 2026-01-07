Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Surprising number of foods contain microplastics. Here’s how to reduce the amount you consume

By Catherine Rolph, Lecturer in Environmental Engineering, The Open University
The public is starting to understand that they can find microplastics in their food, particularly seafood, but exposure from other foods is far more common than most people realise.

Studies have shown that your daily intake of microplastics from food and drink is estimated to be anywhere from zero to 1.5 million microplastic particles per day. The biggest source is likely to be coming from bottled…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
