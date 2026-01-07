US action against Greenland would undermine Nato, but now is not the time to panic
By David Hastings Dunn MBE, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Mark Webber, Professor of International Politics, University of Birmingham
Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Shortly after the US military operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro on January 3, US president Donald Trump restated his claim to Greenland. The White House sees Greenland, which is part of the kingdom of Denmark, as crucial for national security and is reportedly considering a range of options to acquire the island. This includes “utilising the US military”.
Trump’s proclamations have led to a sense among Europeans that US aspirations for dominance over the western hemisphere extend beyond Latin America. And the fact that Trump’s secretary of state, Marco Rubio,
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 7, 2026