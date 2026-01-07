Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mary, Queen of Scots’ last letter is going on display in 2026 – five interesting facts about her other writing

By Emily Hay, PhD Candidate in Scottish Literature, University of Glasgow
The last letter of Mary, Queen of Scots goes on display in 2026 for the first time in almost a decade. Deposed from her Scottish throne in 1567, Mary spent 20 years in captivity across Scotland and England before she was executed for plotting against her cousin and captor, Elizabeth I of England. Writing that final letter was one of the last things Mary did before mounting the scaffold on February 8, 1587.

As I explore in my PhD thesis, writing was a key concern for Mary throughout her captivity.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
