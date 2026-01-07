Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

West Bank: UN report warns of ‘systematic asphyxiation’ of Palestinian rights

A sweeping UN human rights report released on Wednesday concludes that in the occupied West Bank, Israel is violating international law prohibiting racial segregation and apartheid, warning that the discriminatory practices have accelerated dramatically since late 2022 amid growing violence, repression and impunity.


© United Nations -
