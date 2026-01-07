Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: US Risks Rights Disaster

By Human Rights Watch
Smoke rises at La Carlota airport in Caracas, Venezuela on January 3, 2026 following US airstrikes. © 2026 AP Photo/Matias Delacroix (New York) – The Trump administration’s brazen military assault risks causing a new human rights disaster for Venezuelans, Human Rights Watch said today. In the early morning hours of January 3, 2026 the US military conducted strikes on Venezuela and took into custody the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores. They have since been arraigned before a US federal court on drug trafficking and other criminal charges.  “Venezuelans…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Metamaterials’ could transform our lives – and sports equipment is at the vanguard
~ The menopause gap: why some women suffer more and get less care
~ The five best TV shows about the American revolution – recommended by a historian
~ What the US strike on Venezuela could mean for global oil prices
~ Measures of academic value overlook African scholars who make a local impact – study
~ Sahel farmers do better when they combine innovations rather than using them one by one
~ Land reform in South Africa: how new landholders could prosper from wildlife and not just farming
~ A Namib desert beetle runs to stay cool: how scientists solved the puzzle of this unique and speedy species
~ How tourism, a booming wellness culture and social media are transforming the age-old Japanese tea ceremony
~ Wearing a weighted vest can promote bone health and weight loss, but it’s not a cure-all
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter