Human Rights Observatory

‘Metamaterials’ could transform our lives – and sports equipment is at the vanguard

By Thomas Allen, Senior Lecturer, Department of Engineering, Manchester Metropolitan University
Metamaterials – artificially made materials with properties that aren’t found in the natural world – are poised to transform daily life. Their unique properties are enhancing products from sporting goods to consumer electronics and beyond.

As a sports engineer and the person leading on health applications within the UKRI-funded UK Metamaterials Network,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
