Human Rights Observatory

The five best TV shows about the American revolution – recommended by a historian

By Stuart Salmon, Tutor in History, University of Stirling; University of Edinburgh
Any discussion of films and TV series about the American revolution has to start with a caveat. There have been historical movies for as long as there have been movies, but films and TV series about the great founding event of the US have been thin on the ground, certainly until the 21st century.

In 1917, an American director was even prosecuted for making Spirit of 76, a film about the revolution that criticised America’s new ally Great Britain. It…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
