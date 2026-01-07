Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Measures of academic value overlook African scholars who make a local impact – study

By Eutychus Ngotho Gichuru, PhD Candidate in Educational Management, Makerere University
Archangel Byaruhanga Rukooko, Associate Professor (Philosophy ), Makerere University
Academics today, around the world, are confined by the way their research output is measured. Indicators that count the number of times their work is cited by other academics, and the relative prestige of journals that publish their papers, determine everything: from career development to research funding.

What does this international system mean for African scholars like ourselves? Our work has found that metrics for measuring excellence are instead acting as a disadvantage for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
