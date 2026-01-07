Measures of academic value overlook African scholars who make a local impact – study
By Eutychus Ngotho Gichuru, PhD Candidate in Educational Management, Makerere University
Archangel Byaruhanga Rukooko, Associate Professor (Philosophy ), Makerere University
Academics today, around the world, are confined by the way their research output is measured. Indicators that count the number of times their work is cited by other academics, and the relative prestige of journals that publish their papers, determine everything: from career development to research funding.
What does this international system mean for African scholars like ourselves? Our work has found that metrics for measuring excellence are instead acting as a disadvantage for…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 7, 2026