Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Land reform in South Africa: how new landholders could prosper from wildlife and not just farming

By Hayley Clements, Senior Researcher, African Wildlife Economy Institute and Centre for Sustainability Transitions, Stellenbosch University
Alta De Vos, Associate Professor, Centre for Sustainability Transitions, Stellenbosch University
Matthew Child, PhD candidate, University of Pretoria
Siviwe Shwababa, Associate Researcher, Rhodes University
South Africa has a thriving wildlife economy – enterprises like trophy and meat hunting, ecotourism, live wildlife sales and game meat production.

Over the past few decades private (predominantly white) farmers have converted millions of hectares once reserved for livestock into game ranches. These enterprises generate profits and jobsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: US Risks Rights Disaster
~ ‘Metamaterials’ could transform our lives – and sports equipment is at the vanguard
~ The menopause gap: why some women suffer more and get less care
~ The five best TV shows about the American revolution – recommended by a historian
~ What the US strike on Venezuela could mean for global oil prices
~ Measures of academic value overlook African scholars who make a local impact – study
~ Sahel farmers do better when they combine innovations rather than using them one by one
~ A Namib desert beetle runs to stay cool: how scientists solved the puzzle of this unique and speedy species
~ How tourism, a booming wellness culture and social media are transforming the age-old Japanese tea ceremony
~ Wearing a weighted vest can promote bone health and weight loss, but it’s not a cure-all
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter