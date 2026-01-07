Land reform in South Africa: how new landholders could prosper from wildlife and not just farming
By Hayley Clements, Senior Researcher, African Wildlife Economy Institute and Centre for Sustainability Transitions, Stellenbosch University
Alta De Vos, Associate Professor, Centre for Sustainability Transitions, Stellenbosch University
Matthew Child, PhD candidate, University of Pretoria
Siviwe Shwababa, Associate Researcher, Rhodes University
South Africa has a thriving wildlife economy – enterprises like trophy and meat hunting, ecotourism, live wildlife sales and game meat production.
Over the past few decades private (predominantly white) farmers have converted millions of hectares once reserved for livestock into game ranches. These enterprises generate profits and jobs…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 7, 2026