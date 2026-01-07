Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Namib desert beetle runs to stay cool: how scientists solved the puzzle of this unique and speedy species

By Duncan Mitchell, Honorary Professorial Research Fellow, University of the Witwatersrand
The Namib desert of south-western Africa can be extremely hot – the surface temperature can be over 50°C. But a surprising number of around 200 beetle species live on its bare, inhospitable-looking sand dunes.

Scientists studying them were perplexed by the astonishing behaviour of one of the beetle species – a darkling beetle, Onymacris…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: US Risks Rights Disaster
~ ‘Metamaterials’ could transform our lives – and sports equipment is at the vanguard
~ The menopause gap: why some women suffer more and get less care
~ The five best TV shows about the American revolution – recommended by a historian
~ What the US strike on Venezuela could mean for global oil prices
~ Measures of academic value overlook African scholars who make a local impact – study
~ Sahel farmers do better when they combine innovations rather than using them one by one
~ Land reform in South Africa: how new landholders could prosper from wildlife and not just farming
~ How tourism, a booming wellness culture and social media are transforming the age-old Japanese tea ceremony
~ Wearing a weighted vest can promote bone health and weight loss, but it’s not a cure-all
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS