How tourism, a booming wellness culture and social media are transforming the age-old Japanese tea ceremony

By Małgorzata (Gosia) K. Citko-DuPlantis, Assistant Professor in Japanese Literature and Culture, University of Tennessee
Social media has turned traditional Japanese matcha into a commercial trend, though its roots lie in Zen Buddhism. A scholar of premodern Japanese literature unpacks that history.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
