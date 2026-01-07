Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Viral outbreaks are always on the horizon – here are the viruses an infectious disease expert is watching in 2026

By Patrick Jackson, Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases, University of Virginia
A new year might mean new viral threats.

Old viruses are constantly evolving. A warming and increasingly populated planet puts humans in contact with more and different viruses. And increased mobility means that viruses can rapidly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
