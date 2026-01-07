Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
New federal loan limits will worsen America’s nursing shortage and leave patients waiting longer for care

By Kymberlee Montgomery, Senior Associate Dean of Nursing, Drexel University
Mary Ellen Smith Glasgow, Professor of Nursing, Duquesne University
The 2025 tax and spending law lowers the federal loan borrowing limits for nursing students, raising the up-front costs of nursing school.The Conversation


© The Conversation
