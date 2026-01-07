Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Today Venezuela, tomorrow Iran: can the Islamic Republic survive a second Trump presidency?

By Aaron Pilkington, Fellow at the Center for Middle East Studies, University of Denver
Perhaps no one outside of Venezuela should care more about the US invasion and capture of President Nicolás Maduro than the Islamic Republic of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.The Conversation


