Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We’re talking about AI all wrong. Here’s how we can fix the narrative

By Pablo Sanguinetti, Profesor de IA y Pensamiento Crítico, IE University
Artificial Intelligence (AI) isn’t just made up of data, chips and code – it’s also the product of the metaphors and narratives we use to talk about it. The way we represent this technology determines how the public imagination understands it and, by extension, how people design it, use it, and its impact on society at large.

Worryingly, many studies show that the predominant representations of AI – anthropomorphic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
