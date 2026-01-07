Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How worried should we be that political leaders keep making oblique Nazi references?

By David L Collinson, Distinguished Professor of Leadership and Organisation, Lancaster University
Keith Grint, Emeritus professor, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Several high-profile political leaders have in recent months been seen apparently dabbling in Nazi allusions. In many cases, dog whistle messages send oblique signals to supporters. These are pitched at a frequency that most listeners can’t hear but are meaningful to those seeking confirmation of their own views.

When challenged, the people using these tactics often respond with strong and furious rebuttals. After emphasising their shock that they would be associated with Nazi imagery or ideas, they typically go on the offensive. They express indignation and moral outrage. Then, they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We’re talking about AI all wrong. Here’s how we can fix the narrative
~ South Sudan: Abusive ‘Anti-Gang’ Crackdown
~ Egypt: Declining Funding Undermines Education, Health Care
~ Where will the next megafire break out? Climate change is making it tougher to predict
~ Venezuela after Maduro: Leadership of the South American nation seems uncertain
~ X is facilitating nonconsensual sexual AI-generated images. The law – and society – must catch up
~ Inflation cooled more than expected in November. But rate cuts remain unlikely anytime soon
~ As Australia bakes through an extreme heatwave, even insects aren’t immune to its impact
~ China: New Arrests at Underground Protestant Churches
~ Cyclones get names but deadly heatwaves don’t. Should Australia personalise severe weather?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter