Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Abusive ‘Anti-Gang’ Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Old photo from April 9, 2020, of security forces patrolling the streets of Juba, South Sudan. © 2020 ALEX MCBRIDE/AFP via Getty Images South Sudan’s security forces, since late June 2025, have conducted sweeping arbitrary arrests of boys, young men, and women under the guise of a crackdown on criminals.Many were held for up to a week without charge and often released only after their families paid bribes. Young women were sexually assaulted, some young men and boys were forcibly conscripted, and some have not been seen since.The authorities should end arbitrary arrests…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: Declining Funding Undermines Education, Health Care
~ Where will the next megafire break out? Climate change is making it tougher to predict
~ Venezuela after Maduro: Leadership of the South American nation seems uncertain
~ X is facilitating nonconsensual sexual AI-generated images. The law – and society – must catch up
~ Inflation cooled more than expected in November. But rate cuts remain unlikely anytime soon
~ As Australia bakes through an extreme heatwave, even insects aren’t immune to its impact
~ China: New Arrests at Underground Protestant Churches
~ Cyclones get names but deadly heatwaves don’t. Should Australia personalise severe weather?
~ Who’s going to the ballot box this year? Here’s the election state of play
~ What is a royal commission? Could one into the Bondi attack create meaningful change?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter