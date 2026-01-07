Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Declining Funding Undermines Education, Health Care

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students on the first day of a new academic year at a public school in Cairo, Egypt, September 21, 2025. © 2025 Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua via Getty Images (Beirut) – The Egyptian government has severely undermined the rights to education and health care by failing to allocate sufficient spending, falling short of constitutional obligations and international benchmarks, Human Rights Watch said today. It is failing to ensure free primary education for every child and quality health care accessible to all. Inadequate funding has contributed to severe shortages and high…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
