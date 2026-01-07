Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Australia bakes through an extreme heatwave, even insects aren’t immune to its impact

By Caitlyn Forster, Associate Lecturer, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Australia is baking through another extreme heatwave, with temperatures forecast to reach above 45°C for multiple days in a row across large swathes of the country.

Heatwaves are a deadly threat to humans, disproportionately impacting older people and those with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
