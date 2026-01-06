Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who’s going to the ballot box this year? Here’s the election state of play

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Two state governments are up for re-election in Australia, while the US midterms offer an opportunity for the Democrats to take control of Congress.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China: New Arrests at Underground Protestant Churches
~ Cyclones get names but deadly heatwaves don’t. Should Australia personalise severe weather?
~ What is a royal commission? Could one into the Bondi attack create meaningful change?
~ Trump wants Greenland. Europe’s tepid response is putting NATO and global security at risk
~ Venezuela’s civil-military alliance is being stretched — if it breaks, numerous armed groups may be drawn into messy split
~ Why does mint make water taste so cold? A scientist explains
~ Iranian Authorities ‌‌Brutally Repressing Protests
~ Venezuela attack, Greenland threats and Gaza assault mark the collapse of international legal order
~ Regime change means different things to different people. Either way, it hasn’t happened in Venezuela … yet
~ Digital payments can expand financial inclusion — but only under the right conditions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter