Venezuela’s civil-military alliance is being stretched — if it breaks, numerous armed groups may be drawn into messy split
By Rebecca Hanson, Associate Professor of Latin American Studies, Sociology and Criminology, University of Florida
Verónica Zubillaga, Mellon Visiting Professor, University of Illinois Chicago
How various factions respond to the Trump administration’s threat to be the de facto ruler of the country could quickly inflame domestic tensions and lead to conflict.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 6, 2026