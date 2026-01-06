Tolerance.ca
Why does mint make water taste so cold? A scientist explains

By Christopher Stevens, Associate Professor, Sport and Exercise Science, Southern Cross University
You’ve just cleaned your teeth, you’re feeling minty fresh and ready to climb into bed. You take a sip of water, but the water is icy cold, and your next breath feels cool and crisp.

What has the toothpaste done to your mouth? And could this be a hack to help you feel cooler when you really need it?

Tricking the brain


Menthol, a natural compound that comes from mint plants, is the ingredient in toothpaste that creates the feeling of cold.

Menthol activates TRPM8 receptors on nerve endings…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
