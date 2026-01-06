Tolerance.ca
Regime change means different things to different people. Either way, it hasn’t happened in Venezuela … yet

By Andrew Latham, Professor of Political Science, Macalester College
The U.S. mission to seize Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has pushed the concept of regime change back into everyday conversation. “Regime Change in America’s Back Yard,” declared The New Yorker in a piece that typified the response to the Jan. 3 operation that saw Maduro exchange a compound in Caracas for a jail in Brooklyn.

© The Conversation -
