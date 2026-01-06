Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, forest trees die of old age. But the warming climate is killing them faster

By Belinda Medlyn, Distinguished Professor, Ecosystem Function and Integration, Western Sydney University
Laura Williams, Postdoctoral research fellow, Hawksbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Ruiling Lu, PhD candidate, Ecology, Western Sydney University
The warming climate is killing Australia’s forest trees at a faster rate. This offers a glimpse of what may lie ahead for forests globally.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
