Human Rights Observatory

RFK Jr. guts the US childhood vaccine schedule despite its decades-long safety record

By Jake Scott, Clinical Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases, Stanford University
The Trump administration’s overhauling of the decades-old childhood vaccination schedule, announced by federal health officials on Jan. 5, 2026, has raised alarm among public health experts and pediatricians.

The U.S. childhood immunization schedule, the grid of colored bars pediatricians share with parents, recommends a set of vaccines given from birth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
