Human Rights Observatory

2025 was the year protein ‘jumped the shark’

By Stuart Phillips, Professor, Kinesiology, Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Skeletal Muscle Health, McMaster University
2025 was not the year protein finally got its due. It was the year protein was oversold, overvalued and overhyped. The science of protein has not changed; we just need to listen to it again.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
