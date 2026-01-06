Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela’s people must be heard, insists UN human rights chief

Responding to the seizure of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro by the United States, UN human rights chief Volker Türk on Tuesday reiterated deep concerns that the military operation undermined fundamental protections for sovereign countries.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Americans generally like wolves − except when we’re reminded of our politics
~ Five ways to make your day at work feel better
~ How to avoid an injury when exercising outdoors this winter
~ How a ferocious 19th-century hurricane helped Irish people get their British pension
~ The ‘Donroe doctrine’: Maduro is the guinea pig for Donald Trump’s new world order
~ Buy-now-pay-later rules in the UK will change in 2026, but will they offer protection or exclusion?
~ How eggs can help you come off Wegovy – cracking the problem of weight-regain
~ A speeding clock could solve Darwin’s mystery of gaps in animal fossil records
~ Is Keir Starmer’s silence on Venezuela a mistake? What history tells us
~ Should AI be allowed to resurrect the dead?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter