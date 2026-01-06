Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to avoid an injury when exercising outdoors this winter

By Jen Wilson, Senior Exercise and Health Practitioner, Nottingham Trent University
Athalie Redwood-Brown, Senior Lecturer in Performance Analysis of Sport, Nottingham Trent University
Exercising in the cold weather can be refreshing and invigorating. But it can also come with a unique set of risks – including the potential for slips, falls and injuries. This is why it’s especially important to look after your body before and after an outdoor workout in the winter.

There are a few reasons why the cold increases your risk of suffering an injury while exercising.

First, the cold can significantly affect…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
