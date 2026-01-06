Tolerance.ca
How a ferocious 19th-century hurricane helped Irish people get their British pension

By Robyn Atcheson, Open Learning Tutor in Social History, Queen's University Belfast
Sunday January 6 1839 signalled the end of the festive season, the last of the 12 days of Christmas. The people of Ireland woke to light snow and many were looking forward to the evening’s celebrations.

January 6 was known as Nollaig na mBan – “women’s Christmas” when womenfolk across the country took a day off from their traditional domestic chores as a reward for all their efforts, and visited friends and family.

The temperature…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
