Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ‘Donroe doctrine’: Maduro is the guinea pig for Donald Trump’s new world order

By Pablo Uchoa, PhD Candidate in International Politics, Institute of the Americas, UCL
The capture of Nicolas Maduro marks a return to gunboat diplomacy, or as the US president says: the ‘Donroe doctrine’.The Conversation


