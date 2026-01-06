Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How writing about places people know makes the climate crisis less abstract

By Sam Illingworth, Professor of Creative Pedagogies, Edinburgh Napier University
Barbara Barrow, Senior Lecturer, English Literature, Lund University
Ellen Turner, Senior Lecturer, English Literature, Lund University
The discourse around climate change can lead to anxiety, detachment or resignation because it often stretches language in ways that make the world feel distant.

Global averages and abstract temperature thresholds make it harder for people to relate to climate change in their own specific location. And while the language of sustainable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
