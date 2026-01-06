Tolerance.ca
MMRV: what families need to know about the UK’s new chickenpox vaccine

By Ed Hutchinson, Professor, MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, University of Glasgow
The MMRV jab protects against chickenpox and its lifelong complications. Here’s what the new vaccination schedule means for your family.The Conversation


