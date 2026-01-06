Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With less charitable giving flowing directly to charities, a tax policy scholar suggests some policy fixes

By Ray Madoff, Professor of Law, Boston College
Law professor Ray Madoff is the co-founder and director of the Boston College Forum on Philanthropy and the Public Good. In an interview with Emily Schwartz Greco, The Conversation U.S. philanthropy and nonprofits editor, Madoff sums up some of the main points about charitable giving she makes in her 2025 book, “The Second Estate: How the Tax Code Made an American Aristocracy.”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela's people must be heard, insists UN human rights chief
~ Venezuelans are reacting to Maduro’s capture with anger, fear, hope and joy
~ How writing about places people know makes the climate crisis less abstract
~ MMRV: what families need to know about the UK’s new chickenpox vaccine
~ How can Labour escape the doom loop in 2026?
~ V&A East: the spirit of the 19th-century cultural campus of ‘Albertopolis’ lives on
~ Philly’s walkable streets and public parks offer older residents chances to stay active – but public transit and accessibility pose challenges
~ Colorado faces a funding crisis for child care − local communities hope to fill the gaps
~ Virtual National Science Foundation internships aren’t just a pandemic stopgap – they can open up opportunities for more STEM students
~ ‘If you don’t like dark roast, this isn’t the coffee for you’: How exclusionary ads can win over the right customers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS