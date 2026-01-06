Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Denaturalization in the Trump era: When the State questions the citizenship of millions of Americans

By Ashley Mantha-Hollands, Max Weber Fellow, Max Weber Programme for Postdoctoral Studies, European University Institute
Under Trump, US citizenship is again a political battleground, as expanded denaturalisation grounds threaten decades of legal protections for millions of naturalised Americans.The Conversation


© The Conversation
