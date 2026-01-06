Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Continued detention of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam raises grave concerns

By Amnesty International
Responding to yesterday’s Supreme Court judgement denying bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam but granting bail to Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa Ur Rehman, Shadab Ahmed and Saleem Khan – human rights defenders who have spent more than five years in pre-trial detention on terrorism-related charges following their peaceful participation in protests against the […] The post India: Continued detention of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam raises grave concerns appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
