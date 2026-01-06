Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Facing protests and new threats from Trump, is the Iranian regime on its last legs?

By Amin Saikal, Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, Australian National University; The University of Western Australia; Victoria University
Iran’s Islamic regime is once again faced with nationwide popular protests and a potential confrontation with Israel and the United States.

Protesters have flooded Tehran and many other major cities in recent days, calling for the downfall of the regime. The US and Israel have also voiced strong support for the protesters.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
