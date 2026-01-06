Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia needs a school lunch program – like many other high-income countries

By Rachel Carey, Senior Lecturer in Food Systems, The University of Melbourne
Australia can learn from other countries to introduce a universal free school lunch program that benefits children, families, local farmers and the planet.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
