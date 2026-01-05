Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How smart home materials can shield us from extreme heat and cut energy bills all year

By Md Jaynul Abden, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Western Sydney University
Jannatul Dil Afroze, Researcher in the School of Engineering, Design and Built Environment, Western Sydney University
Many Australian homes are like an oven in summer and a fridge in winter. New ‘smart materials’ are being developed to make houses comfortable in a changing climate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
