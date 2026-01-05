Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A regime change in Venezuela could have grim consequences for Canada’s oil sector

By Philippe Le Billon, Professor, Geography Department and School of Public Policy & Global Affairs, University of British Columbia
Canada and Venezuela compete in the same heavy-oil regional and global markets, so shifts in supply from Canada to Venezuela would widely reverberate across the Canadian economy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ An attack on left-wing, literary ‘culture police’ displays the flawed thinking it aims to critique
~ Women have fought hard to be recognised as farmers. There’s still more work to be done
~ What is autistic burnout? And what can you do about it?
~ Do I have to rinse out my swimsuit after the pool? A textile scientist has the answer
~ Not just a ‘woman’s hobby’ – why more men are picking up sewing, and why you should too
~ Your say: week beginning January 5
~ India’s Top Court Rejects Bail for Long-Held Student Activists
~ LA fires: Chemicals from the smoke lingered inside homes long after the wildfires were out – studies tracked the harm
~ How low can you go (and still build muscle)? Why strength training matters at any age
~ From Kathmandu to Casablanca, a generation under surveillance is rising up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter