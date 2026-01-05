What is autistic burnout? And what can you do about it?
By Sam Arnold, Senior Lecturer in Psychological Sciences, Western Sydney University
Julianne Maree Higgins, Adjunct Associate Lecturer, Department of Developmental Disability Neuropsychiatry, UNSW Sydney
Many autistic people face challenges in their daily life while navigating a world made for neurotypical people.
Think about a trip to your local cafe. You might have patrons crammed into small spaces, bright lights, strong odours and sounds of noisy coffee machines, scraping chairs on hard surface floors, and crockery and cutlery clattering.
This escalating cacophony can easily become overwhelming for someone with sensory processing sensitivities, which are a common…
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 5, 2026