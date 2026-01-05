Tolerance.ca
Do I have to rinse out my swimsuit after the pool? A textile scientist has the answer

By Carolina Quintero Rodriguez, Senior Lecturer and Program Manager, Bachelor of Fashion (Enterprise) program, RMIT University
Summer means sunshine, beach days, and afternoons by the pool … which means wearing swimwear and looking after it. But while we enjoy those carefree summer days, pool chemicals, UV rays from sunlight, sweat and salt water are quietly damaging the delicate fibres of our swimwear.

The good news is a simple habit can make a big difference. You may have heard you should rinse out your swimmers after you’ve been in the pool so they don’t fall apart. Here’s the science behind this advice.

What swimwear is made of


Modern swimwear isn’t just fabric. It’s an engineered material…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
