Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India’s Top Court Rejects Bail for Long-Held Student Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prominent student activist Umar Khalid speaks during a protest against sectarian violence, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens on March 3, 2020 in Dehli, India. © 2020 Manish Rajput/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo India’s Supreme Court on January 5 denied bail to prominent student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who have been detained without trial for over five years. The court granted bail to five others arrested in the same case, holding that Khalid and Imam stood on “qualitatively different footing.”The authorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A regime change in Venezuela could have grim consequences for Canada’s oil sector
~ An attack on left-wing, literary ‘culture police’ displays the flawed thinking it aims to critique
~ Women have fought hard to be recognised as farmers. There’s still more work to be done
~ What is autistic burnout? And what can you do about it?
~ Do I have to rinse out my swimsuit after the pool? A textile scientist has the answer
~ Not just a ‘woman’s hobby’ – why more men are picking up sewing, and why you should too
~ Your say: week beginning January 5
~ LA fires: Chemicals from the smoke lingered inside homes long after the wildfires were out – studies tracked the harm
~ How low can you go (and still build muscle)? Why strength training matters at any age
~ From Kathmandu to Casablanca, a generation under surveillance is rising up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter