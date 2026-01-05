Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Dyslexic students have the right to read — and Manitoba has joined other provinces to address this

By Michael Baker, Sessional Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba
The Manitoba Human Rights Commission released the first phase of their report exploring students’ rights to access evidence-based reading interventions in Manitoba’s public education system.The Conversation


