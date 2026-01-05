Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it could be a good idea to ditch the diet this new year

By Beverley O'Hara, Lecturer in Public Health Nutrition, Leeds Beckett University
“Quitters day” falls on January 9 this year and marks the point at which people are most likely to give up their New Year’s resolutions. As usual, weight loss is one of the most common goals. But there are compelling reasons to suggest that ditching the diet is not a failure at all. In fact, it may be a sensible and healthy choice.

The science behind weight and health is not a straightforward story of cause and effect. It is widely assumed that carrying extra body fat automatically makes someone unhealthy,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A regime change in Venezuela could have grim consequences for Canada’s oil sector
~ An attack on left-wing, literary ‘culture police’ displays the flawed thinking it aims to critique
~ Women have fought hard to be recognised as farmers. There’s still more work to be done
~ What is autistic burnout? And what can you do about it?
~ Do I have to rinse out my swimsuit after the pool? A textile scientist has the answer
~ Not just a ‘woman’s hobby’ – why more men are picking up sewing, and why you should too
~ Your say: week beginning January 5
~ India’s Top Court Rejects Bail for Long-Held Student Activists
~ LA fires: Chemicals from the smoke lingered inside homes long after the wildfires were out – studies tracked the harm
~ How low can you go (and still build muscle)? Why strength training matters at any age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter