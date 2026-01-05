Tolerance.ca
There’s a huge loophole in the new UK ban on daytime junk food ads

By Beverley O'Hara, Lecturer in Public Health Nutrition, Leeds Beckett University
New advertising restrictions on unhealthy food and drink have come into force in the UK, targeting products deemed to be high in fat, salt or sugar. From now on, TV, radio or online adverts that feature these foods will be banned before 9pm.

The advertising ban is part of a government plan to halve childhood obesity by 2030.…The Conversation


© The Conversation
