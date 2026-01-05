Odysseus the destroyer? Christopher Nolan’s new Odyssey adaptation revives an ancient moral question
By Michael La Corte, Research Associate, Curation and Communication, University of Tübingen
Stephan Blum, Research associate, Institute for Prehistory and Early History and Medieval Archaeology, University of Tübingen
The Odyssey hits cinemas in July 2026. But will it celebrate Odysseus as the clever hero – or finally confront the wreckage he leaves in his wake?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 5, 2026