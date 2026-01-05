Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will 2026 be the year when coral reefs pass their tipping point?

By Samantha Garrard, Senior Marine Ecosystem Services Researcher, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Tropical coral reefs cover less than 1% of the seafloor, yet support 25% of all marine species. They are also incredibly vulnerable. Over the past few decades, an estimated 30%-50% have already been lost.

Yet we are approaching a terrifying threshold. After record-breaking ocean heatwaves of 2023-24, which saw coral “bleaching” in at least 83 countries, scientists are looking towards 2026 with growing dread.

The question is whether this will be the year a global tipping point is reached…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A sign of Europe’s troubled times? Lithuania brings in tax reforms to boost defence spending
~ Focusing on surface-level diversity is stopping Britain from becoming truly multicultural
~ Plant sex life is more complicated than you probably imagine
~ Reading the sky: how Irish weather lore preserved a deep understanding of the natural world
~ Johannesburg has failed its informal traders: policies are in place, but action is needed
~ Why does orange juice taste bad after you brush your teeth?
~ How museums can help rebuild trust in a divided America
~ The US used to be really dirty – environmental cleanup laws have made a huge difference
~ LA fire studies show the risks as wildfire smoke lingered inside homes
~ Voters shrug off scandals, paying a price in lost trust
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter