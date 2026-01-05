Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plant sex life is more complicated than you probably imagine

By Lila Maladesky, PhD candidate in Biology, Lund University
Humans like plants. We like seeing them change the colour of their leaves throughout the year. They connect us to nature even if we live in a big city. But most people don’t think that much about the lives of plants, and least of all, about their sex life.

Because plants don’t move around much, it is common to think they lead boring lives. But today I want to convince you that they can be more interesting than you give them credit for. And for that, I will focus on people’s usual favourite plants: the ones that flower.

Many people think of plants as nice-looking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A sign of Europe’s troubled times? Lithuania brings in tax reforms to boost defence spending
~ Will 2026 be the year when coral reefs pass their tipping point?
~ Focusing on surface-level diversity is stopping Britain from becoming truly multicultural
~ Reading the sky: how Irish weather lore preserved a deep understanding of the natural world
~ Johannesburg has failed its informal traders: policies are in place, but action is needed
~ Why does orange juice taste bad after you brush your teeth?
~ How museums can help rebuild trust in a divided America
~ The US used to be really dirty – environmental cleanup laws have made a huge difference
~ LA fire studies show the risks as wildfire smoke lingered inside homes
~ Voters shrug off scandals, paying a price in lost trust
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS