Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Johannesburg has failed its informal traders: policies are in place, but action is needed

By Mamokete Modiba, Senior Researcher, Gauteng City-Region Observatory
Claire Benit-Gbaffou, Associate Professor at Aix-Marseille University, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Sarah Charlton, Associate Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Tanya Zack, Visiting senior lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand
Johannesburg’s inner city is a bustling hub of economic life – a dense, dynamic web of informal traders, adjacent businesses and other users. Informal trading remains an essential survival strategy for many households. It is also a key source of affordable goods and services.

Managing this activity, however, is not straightforward. The city authorities face legitimate pressures to maintain order, safety, hygiene and accessibility in highly contested urban spaces. At the same time, they have a mandate to support livelihoods and encourage inclusive economic participation.

Balancing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
